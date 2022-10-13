Beck Bode LLC Acquires 359 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $12,508,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $8,491,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85,992 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 589.2% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DOG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 9,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,439. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

