Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) Plans to Raise $15 Million in October 21st IPO

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last year, Beamr Imaging Ltd. generated $3.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $950,000. Beamr Imaging Ltd. has a market-cap of $68.5 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an innovator of video encoding, transcoding and optimization solutions that enable high quality, performance, and unmatched bitrate efficiency for video and images. (Incorporated in Israel) With our Emmy®-winning patented technology and award-winning services, we help our customers realize the potential of video encoding and media optimization to address business-critical challenges. Our customers include Tier One over-the-top (OTT) content distributors, video streaming platforms and Hollywood studios who rely on our suite of products and expertise to reduce the cost and complexity associated with storing, distributing and monetizing video and images across devices. Our cloud video storage solutions enable our customers to save up to 50 percent on video storage costs. For the years ended Dec. 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2020, our Top 10 customers (which in 2021 included Netflix, Snapfish, ViacomCBS and Wowza) in the aggregate accounted for approximately 62% of our revenues. At the heart of our patented optimization technology is the proprietary Beamr Quality Measure, or BQM, that is highly correlated with the human visual system. BQM is integrated into our Content Adaptive Bitrate, or CABR, system, which maximizes quality and remove visual redundancies resulting in a smaller file size. The BQM has excellent correlation with subjective results, confirmed in testing under ITU BT.500, an international standard for rigorous testing of image quality. The perceptual quality preservation of CABR has been repeatedly verified using large-scale crowdsourcing-based testing sessions, as well as by industry leaders and studio “golden eyes.” We currently license three core video and image compression products that help our customers use video and images to further their businesses in meaningful ways: (1) a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including the Beamr 4 encoder, Beamr 4X content adaptive encoder, Beamr 5 encoder and the Beamr 5X content adaptive encoder, (2) Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing JPEG file sizes, and (3) Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding ASICs, GPUs, and application processors. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud video storage market is projected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2021 to $13.5 billion in 2025 and to $20.9 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 16% during the forecast period. The fact that video data is often required to be stored and accessed for long periods brings about the problem of lifetime costs associated with the efficient storing and managing of data. While the upfront cost might appear manageable over a period, the rise in data volumes results in the need to pay more in the future to keep the data in the cloud. In today’s environment, with deployment of media and entertainment, user-generated content, enterprise video, agricultural technology (AgTech) and industrial solutions, autonomous vehicles, surveillance and smart cities, the usage of video and its storage on public cloud platforms is expected to increase exponentially. For example, according to Grand View Research, the global enterprise video market size is expected to reach $33.72 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. According to Valuates Reports, the global video surveillance storage market is expected to grow to $33.65 billion by 2026 from $12.21 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.4% (with currently over 1 billion surveillance cameras installed worldwide, according to IHS Markit). As such, we believe that there is an unmet need for video storage optimization solutions that significantly reduce the costs of long-term storage. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. (Note: Beamr Imaging Ltd. revised its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 15, 2022, by increasing the number of shares – to 3.0 million ordinary shares, up from 1.36 million ordinary shares (1,363,636 ordinary shares) – and cutting the assumed IPO price to $5.00, down from a price range of $10.00 to $12.00 – to keep the estimated IPO proceeds at $15.0 million.) “.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 22 employees. The company is located at 10 HaManofim Street Herzeliya, 4672561, Israel and can be reached via phone at +1-888-520-8735 or on the web at http://www.beamr.com/.

