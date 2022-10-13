BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCBP. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.