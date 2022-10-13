BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $144.40

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 147.26 ($1.78), with a volume of 807544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.40 ($1.85).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 845.56.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

