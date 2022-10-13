Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 8601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Stories

