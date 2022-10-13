Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.