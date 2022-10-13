Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.05. 657,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,297,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

