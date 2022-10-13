Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 2,232,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,297,202. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.29.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

