Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 2,232,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,297,202. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.29.
About Barrick Gold
