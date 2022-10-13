Barclays Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €48.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €57.00 ($58.16) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.