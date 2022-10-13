Barclays Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.