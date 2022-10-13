Barclays Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FR opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $66.74.
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
