Barclays Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $260.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.63.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $274.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.81 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,425,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

