Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

