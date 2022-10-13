Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.19

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$63.19 and last traded at C$65.88, with a volume of 1659581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.4399996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

