Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.27

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 19047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.