Bank of America Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $112.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $123.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

