Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.40. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 106,673 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.