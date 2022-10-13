Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,003,900 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 15th total of 36,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

