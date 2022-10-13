Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.62. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 7,888 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.