Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.