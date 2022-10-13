Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

