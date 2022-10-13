Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

