Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

