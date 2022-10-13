Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $727.56 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.79. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

