Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,185,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $288.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.01. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

