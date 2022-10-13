Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

