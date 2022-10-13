Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.