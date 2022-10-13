Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.