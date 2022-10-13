Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.66 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00017190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Badger DAO has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 12,539,395.85995935 in circulation. The last known price of Badger DAO is 3.30940229 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $3,239,755.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.badger.finance/.”

