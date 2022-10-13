Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $178.29 million and $4.94 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.01416280 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005005 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023588 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.67 or 0.01589438 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,164,046.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.