B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.45.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,785. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Insider Activity

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.