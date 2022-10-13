B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 373,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,042,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

