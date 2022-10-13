B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Down 7.1%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s share price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. 361,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,814,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

