B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

RILY traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,814. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.21%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,401 shares of company stock worth $5,652,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

