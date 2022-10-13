Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $926.21 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $11.15 or 0.00057610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $926.21 million and approximately $98.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.10185365 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $48,925,964.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

