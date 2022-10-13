AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 1.1 %

AXA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 128,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,024. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.