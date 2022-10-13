AvocadoCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $839.48 or 0.04482797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $7,008.00 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AvocadoCoin (AVDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AvocadoCoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AvocadoCoin is 872.5260223 USD and is down -13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,901.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avocadocoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

