Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Avnet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Avnet by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

