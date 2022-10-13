Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 38269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Avivagen Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

