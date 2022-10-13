Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,965,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,514. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $84.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

