Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 80,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,115. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

