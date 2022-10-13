Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,156. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

