Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.71 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 3.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.26. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,990. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day moving average of $259.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

