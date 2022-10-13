Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 1,360,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

