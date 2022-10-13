Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,598. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

