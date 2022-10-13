Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,664 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 860,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

