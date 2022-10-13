Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,380 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $82.96. 39,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,973. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

