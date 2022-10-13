Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.