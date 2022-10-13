Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Shares of TMO traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

