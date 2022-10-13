AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.61 and last traded at 7.86. Approximately 42,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,638,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.14.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 14.82.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9,506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,593 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

