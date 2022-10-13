Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 340,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

